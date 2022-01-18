Kava.io Tops 24-Hour Volume of $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00203207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00041482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.26 or 0.00424634 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00072183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011906 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

