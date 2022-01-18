KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 96.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVH. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

