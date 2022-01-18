KBC Group NV Grows Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Beyond Meat worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after acquiring an additional 519,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,216 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $74,665,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $100.40. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.