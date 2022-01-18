KBC Group NV Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 203,626 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,920,000 after acquiring an additional 169,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,161,000 after acquiring an additional 167,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.61.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $343.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.19 and a 1 year high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

