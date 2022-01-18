KBC Group NV Has $6.14 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $226.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.47. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $289,495.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,140,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

