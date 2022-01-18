KBC Group NV Has $7.05 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,720 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 285.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 154.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.