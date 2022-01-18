KBC Group NV Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $288.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.19 and its 200-day moving average is $269.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

