KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,386 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 413.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

