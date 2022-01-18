KBC Group NV Makes New $4.83 Million Investment in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 452,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,000. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.44% of Heron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $886.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. The business had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.