KBC Group NV Makes New $5.91 Million Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,000. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Acuity Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,429,000 after buying an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,370,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI opened at $206.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.46. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.51 and a 1 year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

