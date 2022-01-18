KBC Group NV Purchases 79,198 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,198 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NIO were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 124.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $64.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

