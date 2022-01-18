KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 61,157 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,000. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Tandem Diabetes Care at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNDM opened at $120.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.54. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $248,167.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,382 shares of company stock worth $10,537,730 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

