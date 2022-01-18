KBC Group NV Raises Stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.57% of Gorman-Rupp worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Amundi purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter worth about $41,690,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 144,222 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter worth about $2,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 76,804 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 39,304 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

GRC stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.11 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.13%.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

