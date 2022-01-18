KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,839 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.85 and a 200 day moving average of $224.04. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

