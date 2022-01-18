KBC Group NV Sells 22,977 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,452 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 22,977 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Franklin Resources worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.