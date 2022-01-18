KBC Group NV Sells 4,277 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,190,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,549,000 after buying an additional 395,149 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 928,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,468,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.