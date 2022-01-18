KBC Group NV Sells 5,711 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Lear worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Lear by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Lear by 4.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 66.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEA stock opened at $191.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lear Co. has a one year low of $144.77 and a one year high of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.17.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.