Kcash (KCASH) Market Cap Hits $1.42 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Kcash has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $157,831.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00023649 BTC.

About Kcash

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Kcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

