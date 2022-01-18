Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to post sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 118.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 62,902 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 14.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.68. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

