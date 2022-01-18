Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given New €785.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €810.00 ($920.45) to €785.00 ($892.05) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.00.

Kering stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,960. Kering has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

