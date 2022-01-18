KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.17

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 39464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516,305 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,459,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

