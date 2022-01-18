KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in December

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the December 15th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 509.7 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KGHPF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KGHM Polska Miedz in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

KGHM Polska Miedz stock remained flat at $$36.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $54.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

