Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Down 32.3% in December

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,764,700 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the December 15th total of 8,511,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,405.2 days.

Shares of KCDMF remained flat at $$1.51 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

