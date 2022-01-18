King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.20 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 64,785 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,193,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,276,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 413,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 27,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. UBS Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.53.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.