King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 3,532 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NYSE:PM opened at $103.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

