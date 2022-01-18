Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target Cut to €115.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €119.00 ($135.23) to €115.00 ($130.68) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KGSPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($100.00) to €85.00 ($96.59) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded down $8.25 on Tuesday, reaching $98.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average of $111.34. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

