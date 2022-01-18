Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 147.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,368 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 584.66%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

