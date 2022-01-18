KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
KLA stock traded down $32.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.98. 1,710,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $416.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.96.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.
In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in KLA by 69.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after buying an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 14.0% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.48.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.
