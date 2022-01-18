KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

KLA stock traded down $32.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.98. 1,710,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $416.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.96.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in KLA by 69.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after buying an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 14.0% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.48.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.