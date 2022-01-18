KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $545.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.48.
KLAC opened at $445.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $415.96 and its 200-day moving average is $365.02. KLA has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.
In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of KLA by 69.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after buying an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 14.0% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
About KLA
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.