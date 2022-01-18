KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $545.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.48.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC opened at $445.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $415.96 and its 200-day moving average is $365.02. KLA has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of KLA by 69.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after buying an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 14.0% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.