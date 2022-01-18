Klaytn (KLAY) Price Reaches $1.37 on Top Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.56 billion and $51.43 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00059506 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00070180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.70 or 0.07560008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,836.33 or 0.99909287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007666 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,774,444,710 coins and its circulating supply is 2,602,688,559 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.