Klever Price Hits $0.0298 on Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Klever has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $101.12 million and $1.10 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00059386 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00069976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.29 or 0.07534003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,798.04 or 1.00151863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00066957 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007598 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

