KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Stock Price Down 2.5%

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.75. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KLMR)

Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij NV engages in the provision of scheduled passenger air transportation services. It operates through the following business segments: Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other. The Network segment includes air transport of passengers and cargo activities. The Maintenance segment offers maintenance services including engine, component, and airfare maintenance.

