Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Raised to $122.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.43.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,640. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.88. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $608,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $22,259,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,959,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,035,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.