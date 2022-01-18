Komodo Trading Down 3.8% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $79.95 million and $945,839.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.71 or 0.00311859 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00087394 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00123609 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000124 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003228 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,774,625 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.