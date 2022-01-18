Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

