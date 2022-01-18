Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Down 31.0% in December

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,600 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 930,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

KEP stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. 161,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.89. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $12.28.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

