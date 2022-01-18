Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $326.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 326 ($4.45) and last traded at GBX 326 ($4.45), with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326 ($4.45).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.39) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from GBX 390 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 274.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 847.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

