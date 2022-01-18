Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $907.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 48.3% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,080,000 after acquiring an additional 801,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 713.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 57,021 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.