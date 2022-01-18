Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $907.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $36.27.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 46.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 37.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 32.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 980,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 239,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.2% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares during the last quarter.
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
