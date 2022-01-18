Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $907.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 46.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 37.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 32.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 980,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 239,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.2% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

