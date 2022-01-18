L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Up 28.3% in December

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCAA. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LCAA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 40,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,641. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.