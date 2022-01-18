Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,511,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.52.

NYSE LH opened at $276.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.85 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

