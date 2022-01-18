Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.69

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.69 and traded as low as C$39.09. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$39.46, with a volume of 144,112 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.69. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 6.72.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$74.71 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.5899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.21%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

