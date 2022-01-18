Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stake Boosted by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Lakeland Financial worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 82,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 692,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,658,000 after buying an additional 55,601 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKFN opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.62.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.17%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

