Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Lakeland Financial to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.29. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 46.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 259.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 108.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 358.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 72,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.