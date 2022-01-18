Lambda (LAMB) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lambda has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lambda Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,530,257,158 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

