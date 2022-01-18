Lanceria Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $113,415.00 (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Lanceria has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $113,415.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lanceria has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00069325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.83 or 0.07455913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,263.49 or 0.99946112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00067215 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

