Landbox (LAND) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $175,250.64 and $41,886.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00059239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00068482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.92 or 0.07451492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,532.18 or 1.00157001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00066938 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.