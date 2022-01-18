Landshare (LAND) Price Reaches $3.11

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Landshare has a total market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $166,622.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Landshare has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00007344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Landshare alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00054457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Landshare

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,795,195 coins and its circulating supply is 1,560,002 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.