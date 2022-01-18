Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.57% from the stock’s current price.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 554,363 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,735,727 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $99,842,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,970 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

