Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 645,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,222,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 410 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

